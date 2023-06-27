Monday June 26, 2023 – Ousted CNN anchor, Don Lemon has claimed the network fired him for refusing to put “liars and bigots” on his news programs.

The journalist, who spoke with ABC24 Memphis for his first sit-down interview since his dramatic departure, said he fought for honest reporting.

“I have a responsibility as an American — not only as a journalist — to tell the truth and abide by the promises of the Constitution,” he told the media house.

“Because the Constitution says a more perfect union — not a perfect union. I’m not perfect. No one is.”

Lemon, 57, insisted that people should “stand up for what is right” to “fulfill the promise of the Constitution.”

“We have to stand up for the truth,” he added.

Lenin said his decades of experience conflicted with now sacked CNN CEO Chris Licht’s plan of including more conservative voices on the network.

“I don’t believe in platforming liars and bigots, insurrectionists and election deniers and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth; people who are fighting for what’s right, people who are abiding by the Constitution,” Lemon explained.

Watch video below

“I’m not worried at all.” Don Lemon gives first interview since being fired from CNN (Video: ABC 24) pic.twitter.com/mwxkx2K2QD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 25, 2023