Monday June 5, 2023 – A police dog helped border patrol agents sniff out $2 million worth of smuggled fentanyl during a traffic stop in Arizona, USA last week, officials have said.

The seizure happened at a checkpoint along I-8 near Yuma, Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel wrote on Twitter.

“The narcotics totaled more than 192 pounds, enough to kill 48 million people,” McGurk-Daniel wrote.

The amount of fentanyl seized during the traffic stop was more than the total amount of fentanyl seized during the entirety of Fiscal Year 2022 in the Yuma Sector, according to public US Customs and Border Protections statistics.

McGurk-Daniel shared photos that show packets of the deadly drug apparently hidden inside car seats.

Another photo showed the dog in front of the vehicle after the seats were opened and searched.

Fentanyl was also found hidden inside the gas tank of the car, according to reports.