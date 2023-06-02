Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 2, 2023 – A South African medical doctor, Dr. Laylah, said she attended a wedding and the groom turned out to be her boyfriend.

She disclosed this via Twitter on Wednesday, May 31.

“I was at a wedding and saw him walk down the aisle with someone that wasn’t me. I don’t think you get any more weird than that.” she tweeted.

