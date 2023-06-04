Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday June 4, 2023 – A medical doctor has narrated how a woman slapped her daughter-in-law in the hospital ward a day after she delivered a baby via C-section.

The doctor who disclosed this via Twitter on Saturday, June 3, said they suspect the mother-in-law is not mentally stable.

“I heard the shouting and came in to meet the patient carrying her baby and shoving the woman.

Caught her before she fell and called the security.

Nurses said they were arguing in a language they couldn’t understand and then she slapped her,” she tweeted.