Friday June 9, 2023 – DMX‘s son, Exodus, has paid tribute to his late father with an adorable piano cover to one of his biggest hits.

The Yonkers legend’s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, posted the cut clip of Exodus playing the piano to the tune of “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” to Instagram on Thursday (June 8).

“Today, I’m gonna play a ‘Ruff Ryders’ Anthem’ and this is how it goes,” Exodus said before proceeding to mimic the tune of the ominous Swizz Beatz production.

The six-year-old added in a heart-melting close to the video prior to signing off: “I love you, daddy.”

Lindstrom captioned the post: “Y’all should of known it was coming … A small tribute to his daddy! #ForeverX @Dmx @therealswizzz.” DMX tragically passed away at the age of 50 from a drug-induced heart attack at White Plains Hospital in New York on April 9, 2021.