Monday, June 5, 2023 – Mugithi singer Lawrence Njuguna alias DJ Fatxo has left tongues wagging after he visited his rural home driving an old Toyota Corolla.

The disgraced singer shared a video of himself in the car on Instagram accompanied by a gospel song and requested fans to pray for him.

He hinted in the post that he was facing financial constraints but promised to bounce back soon.

“Back to basics but it’s for a short while… Keep praying for me,’’ he wrote.

It is alleged that Fatxo has sold his Mercedes Benz.

Last month, several top Kikuyu artists met a popular entertainment joint in Ruiru and fundraised over Ksh 300,000 to help him clear his rent arrears.

He was advised to sell his Benz and relocate to a cheaper house.

He has decided to heed the advice by selling his Benz after going broke.

Below is a video of the weather-beaten Toyota that he is currently driving.

