Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday June 5, 2023 – Justin Combs, oldest son of music executive Diddy was arrested for a DUI offence over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Justin was arrested on Sunday morning, June 4, near Beverly Hills after a cop saw a vehicle run a red light. This occurred around 8 AM and the incident was also shot by an eyewitness.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Justin was seen interacting with the officer. After a preliminary investigation, the cop felt there was enough probable cause to cuff him and haul him to jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

It’s unclear what sort of sobriety tests Justin might’ve been put through, but he was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge and his bail was set at $5,000.

Justin is Diddy’s first kid, whom he had with Misa Hylton. Like Puff’s other children, he’s taken after his father and gotten into showbiz; serving as an actor, producer and entrepreneur, among other things.