Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – Nairobi County Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has clarified whether she attacked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga after he summoned her for supporting President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023.

Passaris is among 26 ODM MPs who were summoned by the Orange party for supporting the bill, which the opposition has termed as oppressive.

In a statement on Tuesday, Passaris said she never attacked Raila Odinga for summoning her and urged Kenyans to treat the statement with the contempt it deserves.

“Treat this fake news with the contempt it deserves. I have nothing but respect for my Party Leader, the Rt. Hon Raila Odinga,” she tweeted.

According to the flagged post, Passaris had told the Azimio leader to stop calling her and sending her threats.

“Wewe Raila acha Kisirani. I was elected to represent the people of Nairobi County and not the Odinga family. Vitisho utapeleka kwako usinipee pressure. Wacha kunipigia Simu. I am not your girlfriend,” the quote attributed to her stated.

