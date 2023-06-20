Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has flagged fake reports insinuating that she told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop calling her.

Other than asking Raila to stop calling her, the fake posts purported that she was being threatened over her recent stance regarding government policies.

“I was elected to represent the people of Nairobi and not the Odinga family. I will not be pressured and he should stop calling me,” the fake post read.

However, in response to the fake post, Passaris maintained that she still held respect for the ODM party boss who she described as her party leader.

“Treat this fake news with the contempt it deserves. I have nothing but respect for my party leader, the Rt. Hon Raila Odinga,” Passaris responded.

The fake posts made rounds on social media amid pending disciplinary action the MP faces for voting in favour of the Finance Bill 2023.

Passaris alongside Wajir South MP Aden Adow, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi passed the Finance Bill during its Second Reading contrary to the decision taken by her party during the Parliamentary Group meeting.

In her defence, she maintained that she was still a member of the Opposition, explaining that she supported the bill because some of the programs would benefit her constituents.

ODM is yet to decide on the disciplinary action to be taken against Passaris and her colleagues.

