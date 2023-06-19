Monday, 19 June 2023 – Assorted Kenya Power equipment worth Sh11 million that is believed to have been vandalized, has been recovered by detectives based in Kiambu County.

The recovery made last night followed a raid at a scrap metal yard in the Denderu location, owned by one Patrick King’ori who has since gone into hiding.

Transformer fuses, pilon bindings, transformer laminations, transformer shells, high tension cables and other equipment vandalized from power lines were among the recovered items.

One suspect, identified as Florence Kariuki, 30, was arrested during the raid as efforts to arrest the main suspect intensify.

See photos.

