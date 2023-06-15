Thursday, June 15, 2023 – One suspect in a viral robbery incident captured on CCTV along Ngong Rd is in police custody following a sting operation by detectives.

In the footage widely circulated on social media, a robber was captured violently robbing a foreigner of her sling bag & escaping on a motorcycle as a second pillion passenger.

Swinging into action, the DCI deployed a team of detectives to pursue what was evidently a well-coordinated gang that targeted pedestrians on the walkways.

Intelligence-led surveillance saw the arrest of Samuel Ndungo Waweru, a member of the gang believed to have established its base around MOGAS Petrol Station along Jogoo Rd.

His accomplices have since been identified and put on police radar as their manhunt continues.

