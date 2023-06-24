Saturday, 24 June 2023 – Detectives based at DCI headquarters have intercepted a motor vehicle used in a spate of house-breaking incidents in the Syokimau area, following a mid-morning car chase with thievery suspects in Kasarani.

The pursuit & subsequent interception of the vehicle in which several suspected stolen properties were recovered followed numerous complaints by victims, where most of the breakings were staged during the day.

CCTV footage circulated in various social media platforms captured the detained vehicle – a white Toyota Vanguard bearing fake registration numbers – being used by the suspects.

Staging a sting operation, a team of DCI’s Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau detectives caught up with the suspects at Roasters area in Kasarani, but the occupants defied orders to stop & sped off towards Baba Dogo as police gave chase.

The occupants then abandoned the vehicle at Ngei Estate & escaped on foot, leaving behind the car Reg. No KCX 030P, whose registration in most thievery operations was altered to KCJ 530C.

Upon search, 5 TV sets (3 Samsung, a Vitron & Amtec TVs), a PlayStation 5, a Lenovo laptop, crowbars, metal hooks, a bunch of keys, and several number plate stickers were found.

Proper documentation has been done and the recoveries preserved as exhibits.

Meanwhile, the pursuit of the suspects who escaped and any possible accomplices is ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.