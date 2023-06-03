Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 3, 2023 – Popular Kenyan entertainer Michael Macharia alias DJ Brownskin has been arrested after he was captured in a contoversial video watching his late wife Sharon Njeri taking poison at their Nairobi home.

Detectives arrested him at a popular club in Kasarani on June 1, 2023 for investigations.

He will face charges of aiding suicide contrary to Section 225 (c) of the Penal Code.

Police had obtained an order from the Makadara magistrate’s court to hold him for seven days to complete investigations.

He is being investigated for the offence in connection with the death of his wife, Sharon Njeri, 24, who died between the nights of July 29 and 30, 2022.

The DJ is in custody at Kasarani Police Station.

Police constable Wicks Lumumba of Kasarani police station said in an affidavit that Njeri died by suicide with the help of DJ Brownskin.

The detective said Brownskin failed to prevent the commission of the said offence which led to the death of Njeri.

He had been summoned three times by DCI for questioning but he refused and evaded police until he was traced and arrested.

The detective said he needed time to locate the parents of the deceased and record their statements on the incident.

He said Brownskin was a flight risk as he had been on the run from January 2023 to June 1.

He added that investigators need time to gather vital evidence, which they have not gotten.

The police sought a 14-day remand, but the magistrate only granted them seven days.

The case will be heard on June 9.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.