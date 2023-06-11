Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 11 June 2023 – Former Citizen TV anchor, Anne Kiguta, is the talk of the town after she took her ex-lover Jomo Gecaga to court for absconding parental responsibilities.

Kiguta is demanding Ksh 413 Million from Gecaga.

Fiery blogger Aoko Otieno has castigated the seasoned media personality for exploiting Gecaga.

She alleged that Anne was cheating on Gecaga with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja when they were in love.

Aoko went ahead and revealed that Anne Kiguta has another baby daddy who is a hairdresser.

He is the father to their teenage daughter.

Interestingly, Anne is demanding that Gecaga should also take care of her teenage daughter that she sired with her ex-lover.

Aoko has advised Gecaga to take his twins since Kiguta is using the kids to milk him dry.

Check out Aoko’s tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.