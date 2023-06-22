Thursday June 22, 2023 – A photographer by the name Emmanuel Okorie has said that he has never cheated on his wife despite the kind of work he does.

The father of three, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, also advised his colleagues to stay faithful in their marriage.

“I’m a photographer, married with three kids, but despite the kind of work I do, I have never cheated on my wife, and by God’s grace this will be my testimony yearly,” he wrote.

“If you are a photographer, you too can do it. You too can stay faithful in your marriage and relationship.

“God hates fornication and adultery, don’t think you have gotten away with that sex, it will haunt you and disgrace you someday. Take this challenge too and you’d be a better photographer and a better man.

“What shall it profit me to cheat on my wife, have 5 minutes sexual pleasure with a stranger and loose the sweet connection I share with my wife and risk my relationship with God???

“Sex is vanity, but sexual immorality is a destructive vanity. Tell them Godfactor Studios said it.”