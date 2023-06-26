Monday, 26 June 2023 – Renowned journalist Dennis Okari battled suicidal thoughts after his marriage with former TV presenter Betty Kyallo crumbled.

Speaking at an event hosted by Reverend Kathy Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC), Okari confessed that his divorce took a toll on him.

The divorce from Betty was so overwhelming that he thought of taking his own life to save himself from the troubles.

“You don’t get married to divorce,” Okari said.

“At one time I was driving on Mombasa Road and I thought of crashing my car so that I slide into a comma, and by the time I wake up all this shall have passed. I looked for a boulder that used to be on the road but that night I could not see it,” he added.

The top-rated investigative journalist went on to reveal the shame that came with the divorce, saying as a firstborn in his family, he could not explain why he was divorcing when everyone looked up to him.

He battled depression by finding solace in God.

Okari has since remarried and has been closer to the church and God than before.

