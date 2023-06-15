Thursday, June 15, 2023 – ICT Chief Administrative Secretary Dennis Itumbi has been the subject of intense speculation on social media over his sudden weight loss.

Kenyans have expressed growing concerns after photos and videos of him looking frail surfaced online.

One of Itumbi’s followers expressed concern and asked if he was alright.

“I am concerned, as are several others,” the follower stated.

In response, Itumbi reassured the fan, saying, “God is good. I am very well.”

Another follower inquired, “Are you fine, kiongozi… been following… or is it the gym?” implying that Itumbi’s weight loss might be due to fitness routines.

Although he claims he is okay, there are whispers that he is battling throat cancer.

Word has it that he was diagnosed with the disease in January this year.

