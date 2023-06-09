Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 9, 2023 – The wife of one of US lawmaker Rep. Lauren Boebert’s former chef at her Shooters Grill restaurant, has accused the congresswoman of leading her husband out of his matrimonial home with lavish gifts, leading to the end of the couple’s marriage.

Jennifer Martinez, 50, claimed Boebert (R-Colorado) seduced her husband, Matt Archambault, after they met in 2013 at her now-closed restaurant in the small town of Rifle.

“[She] literally seduced my husband with money and gifts,” Martinez told the Daily Mail, claiming Boebert once bought the cook a cruise ticket and invited him to fly to a football game in Texas.

Martinez said the relationship escalated to the point where Archambault spent more time with Boebert’s family than his own family, with the angry wife even finding the congresswoman’s driver’s license in her husband’s car and writing “Demonic whore/fake” and “Witch Jezebel” on it.

“She’s a bad, bad woman,” Martinez told the Daily Mail. “She ruined my life.”

Boebert, who was elected to Congress in 2020, has denied the allegations.

A spokesman reiterated the statement she released on announcing her divorce from her husband of 18 years last month: “I’ve always been faithful in my marriage.”

Archambault, who married Martinez in 2005, also denied that he had an affair with the lawmaker, telling the Daily Mail that his estranged wife was a “jealous” and “insecure woman” who was threatened by how much time he was spending with his then-boss.

Martinez claims Boebert got inappropriate with Archambault almost immediately after he began working at Shooters Grill in 2013, with Boebert allegedly calling her that year to see if it was all right for her to buy him a $700 golf club.

Martinez said her husband began spending more time at work and hanging out with Boebert than he did with his wife and son, alleging that the now-lawmaker offered cruise and plane tickets to Archambault and invited him to events at her home without his wife.

Martinez said part of her worries heightened after finding out that Boebert’s husband, Jayson, was often out of town whenever Archambault was visiting.

“Her husband, Jayson, was an oil fielder and gone a lot. Matt would be up there cooking at the house when her husband wasn’t there,” she told the Mail.

“I tried not to be a jealous person, but I heard that she and Jayson had their own jealousy problems within the marriage at that time.” she added

While Archambault admits that he put his career over his family, he denied ever receiving such lavish gifts. He also claimed that Boebert did invite Martinez to events, but his wife was too jealous to ever go.

The tension between the three came to a head on July 11, 2018, when Martinez defaced Boebert’s license and confronted her and her mother, Shawn Roberts, outside Roberts’ home.

According to a complaint filed with the Rifle Police Department, Boebert claimed that her license was in Archambault’s vehicle because she had sold him the car.

Martinez was ultimately arrested after admitting to defacing the license and sending harassing messages to both Boebert and Roberts. Martinez claimed Boebert started the text war, calling her “a little liar” and a “manipulator.”

Boebert eventually filed a restraining order against Martinez, but claimed the housewife was back harassing Roberts on Facebook after it expired on December 21, 2018.

Martinez told the Daily Mail she regrets how she behaved back then, but claimed she was being driven to the breaking point by Boebert’s inappropriate attention on her husband.

Martinez and Archambault, who share a 17-year-old son, separated in 2019, the same year he quit Shooters and left Rifle. Martinez has yet to serve Archambault divorce papers.