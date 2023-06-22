Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has gone full throttle on President William Ruto.

This is after she exposed how the president almost killed an innocent student on Saturday.

Speaking for the first time over the incident, Wamuchomba, who has fallen out with the Kenya Kwanza administration, claimed that choppers used by Ruto’s team during a recent visit to her constituency injured a student.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmaker revealed that the choppers also damaged maize farms within the constituency during landing as well as take off.

Wamuchomba made the revelation when responding to Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa, who called her out for claiming that she was sidelined during the visit.

“Your mighty helicopters left a trail of damage in our farms, especially near Kanjaai Primary School where your helicopters landed. You were born there. Please repair the roofs you blew up and the maize crops you destroyed.”

“The student who got injured is your neighbour,” she stated.

However, Wamuchomba refused to give more details about the identity of the injured student nor the extent of the injury during the June 17 visit.

The rebel UDA MP also complained that she was denied entry into the Head of State’s briefing room prior to his address at the Farmer’s Field Day.

