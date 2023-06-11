Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, June 11, 2023 – Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has insisted that the Finance Bill 2023 is not the best option for President William Ruto despite his need to raise funds to finance government operations.

Commenting on her Twitter page on Sunday, Wamuchomba, who was elected on the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party ticket, claimed that the bill is punitive, oppressive, and scandalous and should be rejected by all MPs.

Wamuchomba used the biblical analogy to describe the finance bill which a number of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance MPS have supported openly.

She cited the story of King Ahab who was cheered by all his advisers when he consulted them before attacking his enemies in Gilead and capturing them.

Prophet Micah had warned the King not to go to the battle but he proceeded and died in the battle.’

Here is what Gathoni Wamuchomba wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday.

“I Kings 22 King Ahab wanted to fight his enemies in Gilead and capture them, so he called all his 400 advisers and prophets to enquire if he attacked the Enemy; if there were chances of Losing or winning.

The 400 of them cheered and affirmed their King to attack with an assurance that he would emerge Victorious.

But one prophet was missing (Micah) ( the king hated him because he always prophesied NEGATIVE outcomes against the king )1 Kings 22 Vs 8.

So Micah was invited, He told the king “If you go to war with your enemies you will not return. “

The 400 advisers, prophets and the King were annoyed; they slapped him and the King ordered his imprisonment without food.

The King Defied, he went to war, the sword got him and he DIED; that was the end of his rule.

The spirit of the Prophet of the Lord is Alive

You can slap me, Jail me without food, or abuse me, But God speaks through his people.

The Finance Bill 2023 is Punitive, oppressive and scandalous.

The Ruling Class must listen to the cries of its citizenry.

That is democracy,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST