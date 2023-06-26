Monday, June 26, 2023 – Over the weekend, all roads led to Naivasha for the hyped rally event that brought together people from all walks of life.
The 3-day event, which mainly targets the youth, was characterized by wild partying, booze and sex.
A fast-trending video taken at ‘Vasha’ shows some sex-starved revelers having sex inside a tent.
They were probably intoxicated.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>