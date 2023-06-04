Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 04 June 2023 – Detectives have finally arrested a local DJ who has been on the run after he defied summons by police to record a statement in relation to his wife’s death.

Michael Macharia Njiiri aka DJ Brown Skin, was arrested on Thursday night by sleuths based at Kasarani police station, after engaging them in cat and mouse games for the past few weeks.

The DJ had been summoned by detectives to shed more light into the death of his wife Sharon Njeri, 33, who ingested poison as he recorded on a device on the night of July 29 and 30, last year.

In a heart-wrenching video tape released by a popular blogger on April 1, 9 months after Njeri’s remains had been buried, her last moments were filmed by the DJ as she emptied a poisonous substance into a cup and ingested without hesitation.

She then slumped on a couch and called her two children to inform them of her impending death. The mother of two collapsed and died shortly. She was buried at her parents home in Koimbe Weithaga village, Murang’a County, on August 6 last year.

Detectives have since established that after recording the ordeal, the suspect sent the video to his other girlfriend living abroad before the girlfriend went public with the information through a blogger.

Efforts to summon the suspect to shed more light into the incident proved futile, as he remained elusive, prompting detectives to launch a manhunt leading to his arrest on Madaraka Day, moments past midnight.

The suspect is currently being held at Kasarani police as detectives gather more information from witnesses, to build a strong case against the suspect.

He will be charged with the offense of aiding suicide and failing to prevent the same contrary to Section 225 (C) of the Penal Code.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.