Monday June 19, 2023 – Larissa London, the mother of Davido’s second son, Dawson, has sent a Father’s Day message to him.

The UK-based makeup artist took to her Instagram story to share heartwarming photos of Davido bonding with his son, accompanied with the message; “Happy Father’s Day”.

The pair welcomed Dawson three years ago.

This comes days after Davido spoke highly of his three children.

In an interview, Davido who lost his first son, Ifeanyi late last year, described Hailey, as a replica of his late mother. According to him, it’s like his mother was a rebirth in Hailey.

Davido also disclosed that he named his daughters after his mother’s name.

“I named both of my daughters part of my mother.Hailey, my second daughter, is the replica of my mother. It’s like she came in her.”

Davido further revealed that he has another son, who lives in London.

“I have a son too like Ifeanyi has a little brother. He is in London right now, his name is Dawson”.