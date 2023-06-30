Friday, June 30, 2023 – A suspected thief has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after he was caught red-handed stealing and forced to dance to secure his freedom.
A mob tied his hands to prevent him from escaping and ordered him to do a dance challenge.
The poor thief had no option but to dance to save his precious life.
Watch the viral video.
