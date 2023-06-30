Friday, June 30, 2023 – A lady from Dagoretti is nursing serious injuries after being assaulted by her husband of 10 years.

She took to social media and shared heartbreaking photos showing the injuries that she sustained after the brutal assault.

Her abusive husband reportedly beat her up after he fell in love with another woman.

He wants to divorce her and marry the woman.

The shameless man is still roaming freely even as his wife cries for justice.

Check out her heartbreaking post.

