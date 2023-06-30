Friday, June 30, 2023 – The Commission for University Education (CUE) has flagged 13 institutions offering fake degrees and diplomas.

According to CUE, 13 institutions are offering degree, postgraduate, and diploma programs without the authority to operate.

In a notice, the commission warned members of the public against enrolling in the institutions, noting that they were not authorized to offer the select courses.

“Public members are hereby being notified that any institution purporting to offer university education in Kenya and does not appear in this list is an illegal entity and is not authorized to operate,” CUE warned.

The institutions listed include:

1. Eldoret Bible College

2. Al-Munawarrah College

3. Grace Life Bible College

4. Africa Theological Seminary

5. Regions Beyond Ministry Bible College

6. Baraton College

7. Africa Talent University

8. Breakthrough Bible College

9. Theophilus Theological College

10. Northwestern Christian University

11. Logos University

12. Harvest Land University

15. Word of Faith Bible College

Some of the programs offered by the above-mentioned institutions include a Bachelor of Arts degree (BA) in Theology, a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and Theology, and a Bachelor of Theology Master of Christian Leadership among others.

CUE also listed all approved institutions in the country, including their year of establishment and accreditation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.