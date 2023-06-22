Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria could be suffering from a serious illness.

This was revealed by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who claimed that Kuria has a systematic problem and needs to seek help.

Addressing the media yesterday, Sifuna said that blaming alcohol for CS Kuria’s outbursts is a misdiagnosis.

“In the case of Moses Kuria, blaming alcohol is a misdiagnosis. His problem is far more systemic and he needs to seek help given the sort of outbursts we are seeing directed at the members of the media,” Sifuna stated.

The ODM secretary General was speaking after Azimio Senators walked out on CS Kuria after he appeared in the Senate for a question-and-answer session.

Sifuna wanted Kuria barred from the Senate, saying he would use the session to cleanse himself over Edible Oil Scandal and for attacking Nation Media Group.

“I have filed a motion to discuss CS Kuria’s conduct. The constitution, which guarantees media freedom, must be upheld. A person in such a capacity should not be allowed to make such remarks,” Sifuna stated.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, however, ruled in CS Kuria’s favor and okayed the session to proceed.

CS Kuria has been on the spot in the past few days following his derogatory remarks on the Nation Media Group.

The former Gatundu South MP has been castigated by media stakeholders and asked to apologize to NMG.

He has, however, maintained that he will not apologize to the media house.

