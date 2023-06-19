Monday, June 19, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, is among the beneficiaries of the Sh 6 billion cooking oil scandal.

On Saturday, Nation Media unearthed that Moses Kuria and his allies pocketed about Sh 6 billion in a flawed edible oil importation deal.

The agreement saw private firms import oil tax-free, then sell the commodity to a government agency at a higher price. Throughout these movements, massive wastage of cash happened.

The exposé showed how companies associated with the president’s insiders were single-sourced to procure oil for the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC).

The investigative piece indicated that Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and National Treasury applied the wrong law to approve importation.

Reacting to the investigative masterpiece, Kuria termed the Aga Khan-owned media house prostitutes and said they will no longer get government adverts for unmasking corruption in the government.

“Kwa wale malaya wa Agha Khan pale Nation Centre. You can still advertise auctioneers and funeral announcements. We will not stop those,” Kuria stated

The Kenyan DAILY POST.