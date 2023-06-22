Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has now aimed his poisonous fangs at Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders after they announced they will stage demonstrations on Tuesday to oppose the Finance Bill 2023.

In a statement issued by Azimio principal and Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, the opposition coalition said it will start by holding public consultations at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi before heading to Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) to protest.

However, reacting to Azimio’s announcement, CS Moses Kuria said the government side will also hold demos on that day to support the Finance Bill 2023.

“They can demonstrate against the passing of Finance Bill 2023, no one has stopped them. We too will organise and demonstrate in its support,” Kuria stated.

He further accused Azimio la Umoja of attempting to incite the public instead of organising constructive arguments.

“Do they think that they own the streets? We also have access to the same streets, and we will meet right there head-on,”

“The thinking that someone has a monopoly over demonstrations in this country is a pure lie,” Kuria stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.