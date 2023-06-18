Sunday, 18 June 2023 – CS Ababu Namwamba’s youthful wife, Lucianna Andafu, has heaped praises on him on Father’s Day.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the pretty lady, who is in her twenties, described Ababu as the coolest dad on the planet.

She further thanked him for bringing love, acceptance and joy into the lives of their babies.

The full message reads, “Happy Father’s Day to the coolest dad on the planet. Thanks for being you. Thank you for bringing love, acceptance and joy into the lives of our babies all these years I have known you. Happy father’s day, we love you,’’.

Lucianna and Ababu fell in love after he parted ways with his deceased wife Priscah Mwaro.

