Monday June 19, 2023 – American YouTuber IShowSpeed was left in tears after finally meeting his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo, after several missed opportunities.

The 18-year-old had previously missed out on watching the legendary striker play after flying from America to the UK only to find he had been left out of the Manchester United squad through illness.

Speed’s dream came true on Saturday night, June 17, following Portugal’s win over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

All thanks to Ronaldo’s teammate Rafael Leão, who Speed came across and he seized the opportunity to help him stop Ronaldo while he was leaving the stadium.

A mesmerized Speed fell to the ground at Ronaldo’s feet after meeting him outside his car. He shouted ‘Oh my God I love you’ at the 38-year-old and took a selfie with the forward.

They also recreated Ronaldo’s famous celebration together and shared an embrace while surrounded by his security staff.