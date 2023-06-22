Thursday June 22, 2023 – Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has made history by becoming the first male player to reach 200 international appearances.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo was honoured by Guinness World Records before their Euro 2024 qualifier against Iceland on Tuesday night, June 20.

He also celebrated the milestone by scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute as Portugal beat Iceland 1-0 in European Championship qualifying.

He is also Portugal’s all-time record scorer with 123 goals.

Ronaldo won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 and also experienced success in the Nations League in 2019.

Ahead of the game against Iceland, Ronaldo, as reported by ESPN, said: ‘Two hundred games played proves the love I have for my country.

‘For me it is an extremely important milestone. It means a lot. [Two hundred] is a beautiful number that [no men’s player] has.

‘I’m very proud because this is something I never thought I could reach. And I’m continuing to set records.’

At the World Cup in Qatar last year, Ronaldo became the first male player to score in five World Cups. He also holds the record for the most international hat-tricks with ten.