Thursday June 15, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on some of the problems he first encountered when enjoyed Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in December.

The Portuguese striker made a big money move to Saudi Arabia after his Manchester United contract was terminated in November following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

The five-time Champions League and Ballon d’Or winner started life in the Middle East by scoring five goals in his opening three league games, but has since revealed how a new start in the oil-rich nation was a bit difficult for him.

‘The biggest difference I have found in Saudi is obviously the heat and adapting schedules to train later in the day when it is cooler,’ he said while working for LiveScore.

‘But I have really gotten used to that now. The fans here have been incredible to me, welcoming me, and those that follow me to continue on this amazing journey.

‘Every league and country is different and I am very proud to have experienced three different leagues in Europe (and won titles in them all),’ he added.

According to reports, training sessions in Saudi Arabia frequently take place in the evening with searing desert temperatures in the state often reaching over 40 degrees.

That has forced Ronaldo to adjust to a new lifestyle routine with the 38-year-old switching from daytime to evening sessions where the cooler weather allows players to spend extended periods outdoors.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus attacker finished his debut season in Saudi league with 14 goals in 16 league appearances for Al-Nassr.