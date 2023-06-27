Monday June 26, 2023 – A Family Court has ordered the remand of a 32-year-old man, Daniel Udoh at Olokuta Correctional Centre over sexual abuse and exploitation of a 3-year-old girl.

Udoh was charged on one count for sexual abuse.

Prosecuting police officer, Martins Olowofeso, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 5pm, on June 12, 2023.

He alleged that Udoh sexually abused and exploited the 3-year-old minor (name withheld) in his apartment.

Olowofeso noted that the defendant lured the victim to his room where he unlawfully took advantage of her.

“The victim’s mother, who heard her daughter crying, rushed to the scene and met the defendant molesting the little girl,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 32(a) Child’s Rights Law, 2006.

Olowofeso urged the court to remand the defendant pending the outcome the Directorate of Public Prosecution’s, DPP, legal advice.

When the charges were read, Udoh however pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Folashade Aduroja, remanded the defendant at Olokuta correctional facility, pending when the case would come up for mention.