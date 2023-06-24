Saturday, June 24, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) has attacked one of the close confidants of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he asked when Francis Atwoli will resign.

Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, wondered why Atwoli, who is COTU Secretary General, has served through all three presidential terms starting from the late Daniel Moi’s tenure.

“When is Atwoli retiring? This man has been around in the labor movement for decades! Moi came and left, Kibaki and Uhuru followed and the way things are unfolding the current occupier of the house on the hill will also go and leave him there ….I wonder what his secret is?” posed Ledama.

In a statement, COTU stated that Atwoli’s service to Kenyan workers overrides his supposed tenure limit.

“The secret is hidden in plain sight. Dr. Atwoli is elected to serve Kenyan workers and he wholeheartedly serves Kenyan workers with all his strength.

“Understandably, in executing his work, Dr. Atwoli has served you and even supported you to win the Narok Senate seat,” COTU stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.