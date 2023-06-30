Friday, 30 June 2023 – Controversial South African preacher Paseka Franz Motsoeneng, popularly known as Pastor Mboro, was thirsting over a sexy lady who went live on Tiktok and entertained her followers while half-naked.

The Man of God could not hold his thirst as the lady flaunted her sexy body.

He praised her juicy assets.

“You have nice assets,” he commented.

See screenshots.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.