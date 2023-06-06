Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Netizens have reacted to a controversial photo of a female reveler that was taken at Whiskey Paradise Lounge along Mombasa Road.

While the photo appears to have been taken with her consent, she probably did not know that she was going to trend.

Did she turn up at the club pantiless?

Check out the trending photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.