Thursday June 22, 2023 – UFC star, Conor McGregor’s sexual assault accuser has claimed that she was offered $100,000 in hush money to keep quiet about the alleged attack.

Her attorney, Ariel Mitchell told DailyMail.com that officials at the Heat and the NBA were scrambling to keep the June 10 incident quiet and offered the alleged victim hush money.

The NBA offered $100,000 to keep it quiet, according to a source. They rescinded the offer when the news broke.

Mitchell says both the Heat and the basketball league could be liable for what she claims happened to her client.

‘Some of the security guards who stood by when this happened were not McGregor’s. They were hired by the Heat,’ Mitchell said. ‘They decided to cater to a celebrity instead of protecting a young woman in trouble.’

Mitchell says the Miami police blew off the alleged victim when she tried to report the assault, hours after the alleged incident at the Miami Heat’s downtown arena.

Mike Bass, the NBA’s chief communications officer, told DailyMail.com that the league did not offer anything to the woman.

‘This claim is categorically false,’ he said.

Miami Heat spokesman Tim Donovan did not return a call and emails requesting comment.

According to Mitchell: ‘First, she went to the police precinct where she lives and there they told her to go to another precinct where this happened. So, that’s one rejection of a sexual assault victim.

‘Then, at the rightful precinct, she walked in shortly after 4.30pm and, half an hour later, she was walked out of the police station.’

What happened, Mitchell says, is that the detective summoned to the lobby of the precinct where the alleged victim reported her assault talked her out of filing a proper report.

‘He walked her out of the building in no time,’ Mitchell says. ‘The detective told her to hire an attorney before she files a police complaint. He told her: ‘If you file today, this will go viral.’ Of course, that convinced her to wait, and that’s not good for the investigation.’

Besides, Mitchell said, police admitting that a sexual violence report would go viral is a failure from the institution.

‘How would it go viral if police themselves did not report this to the media?’ Mitchell wondered out loud.

Eventually, the alleged victim hired Mitchell who took her back to the police station on June 14, four days after the incident.

‘They know what they did,’ Mitchell said when asked if her client intends on suing the Miami Police Department. ‘They turned her away. They turned away the victim of a sexual assault.’

Mitchell said her client surrendered the alleged victim’s clothes from the night of the alleged assault with what she described as ‘McGregor’s DNA’ on it.

‘Police didn’t even ask for it,’ Mitchell says. ‘I had to tell them to put the clothes in evidence.’

Miami Police Officer Michael Vega, the department’s spokesman, declined to provide details and produce the incident report because he said the investigation is continuing.

He did, however, say that the serial number on the incident report shows a case open on June 11.

‘We did open the case when the victim first came in,’ Vega said. ‘As it happens in many investigations, she had to come back for additional information. I can’t imagine that any officer or detective in this department would turn away the victim of a sex crime.’