Saturday June 17, 2023 – Conor McGregor’s alleged rape victim has changed her story after accusing the UFC star of rape.

McGregor, who is expecting his fourth child with his fiancée, was accused of forcing the unnamed accuser to perform oral sex on him and attempting to sodomize her in the VIP men’s bathroom at Game 4 of the NBA Finals last week in Miami.

The woman’s attorney provided letters she issued to McGregor’s team, the Miami Heat, and the Kaseya Center, where the alleged incident occurred.

She also reported her claims to Miami Police on Wednesday, she said, handing over a bag of clothes that she says contains McGregor’s DNA.

Now, TMZ has obtained a video that shows Conor McGregor taking his rape accuser by the hand and leading her into a bathroom where she says he sexually assaulted her.

The footage was shot inside the Kaseya Center in Miami at around midnight on June 10 just after the Nuggets had beaten the Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9.

In the video, McGregor is leaving a restroom area to speak with a woman in a white shirt. After briefly exchanging words with the woman, Conor grabs her by her hand and she willingly follows him to a bathroom without no one joining them.