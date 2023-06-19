Monday June 19, 2023 – Conor McGregor’s sexual assault accuser has been seen in new footage sitting with the MMA fighter at a club table, minutes after she claimed he molested her in a bathroom.

The pair can be seen holding drinks when the woman gestures, with McGregor, then saying something to her before walking away.

The footage, obtained by TMZ Sports, was shot at about 12:40am on June 10 inside the Kaseya Center in Miami – about half an hour after the woman was seen being led into a bathroom by McGregor.

McGregor, who is expecting his fourth child with his fiancée, is accused of forcing the woman to perform oral sex on him and attempting to sodomize her after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

According to the woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, the video shows her client and McGregor were ‘visibly awkwardly interacting with each other.’

She claims that this was a contrast to how they were interacting prior to the bathroom encounter.

‘My client has always stated that there would be video of before and after, and in those videos, she emphasized that the difference in the interactions between them would be visibly noticeable,’ Mitchell said in a statement to TMZ Sports.

‘This again is another video that supports what my client has been saying and supports what she told the police since the inception of this incident.’

McGregor has vehemently denied the allegation – his attorney saying that the clip further proving the claims are false.

‘While the claimant’s story has changed yet again our account of the evening has never changed,’ Barbara R. Llanes said in a statement.

‘This video only reinforces our position. We look forward to the swift conclusion of the investigation.’

In the previous video, the MMA fighter is seen leading the woman into a bathroom where she claims he molested her.

Mitchell has slammed McGregor’s response to the allegations stating her client won’t be ‘intimidated, shamed or bullied.’

Mitchell said that their response is no surprise and a ‘standard statement that almost every abuser makes when responding to these types of allegations.’

In a statement on Friday, a spokesman for Miami Police Department told DailyMail.com: ‘MPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a report that was filed Sunday, June 11, 2023.

‘This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time.’

The footage showing McGregor leading the woman into the bathroom has been shrugged off by his attorneys who say it undermines the woman’s original allegation that he and his security guards forced her into the restroom.

‘The claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false.

‘After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure.

‘This is no more than a shakedown,’ Llanes, said, in a statement.

The accuser’s attorney originally said he had ‘forced’ her into the bathroom, with the help of his security.

‘What the video shows is what my client said that she was sexually assaulted by Connor McGregor in the bathroom of the Kaseya center after game four of the NBA finals,’ said Mitchell.

‘Why aren’t the questions being asked why was Mr. McGregor taking a woman who was not his pregnant fiancé into a bathroom? Why isn’t the question being asked Why did the heat security allow Mr. McGregor to take any female into the men’s bathroom?’

Mitchell went on to say that the response to the allegations is ‘why victims do not report these types of crimes.’

‘They are picked apart and looked at as liars and discouraged from reporting these types of crimes,’ she said.

‘My client will not be intimidated, shamed or bullied and is moving forward with the police in her pursuit of justice. We will be pursuing every legal avenue available.’