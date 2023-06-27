Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has downplayed comments by Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei on UDA Party SG Cleophas Malalah, terming them as personal.

Shollei had taken a swipe at Malalah, seemingly accusing him of failing to tame the emerging chaos in the party meetings.

“I am disappointed with the performance of Malala, he has been going on the UDA membership drives and many of them have ended in violence,” Shollei said.

Her remarks come after UDA Meetings in Mombasa and Wajir were marred with chaotic incidents as the party staged bids to register more members.

On Saturday for Instance, a UDA meeting ended prematurely after supporters of Nyali MP Mohamed Ali clashed with those of EALA MP Hassan Omar.

The meeting convened to boost the party support base in the county was attended by Malalah.

But in a show of solidarity with Malalah, Senator Cherargei assured Kenyans that their SG has the backing of President William Ruto and UDA leadership.

“The party leadership led by H.E Dr. William Ruto and UDA membership has absolute faith in the performance and management of the party by Secretary General Senator Cleophas Malala. The other comments are individual comments which do not reflect party position,” he tweeted.

Malala was this year appointed to the position of the SG and has been active in amplifying the party’s stand and registering new members across the country.

