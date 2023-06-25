Sunday, 25 June 2023 – Veteran lawyer and Siaya Governor James Orengo has reportedly turned into an alcoholic.

According to sources, Orengo drinks as early as 11 am on working days.

He reportedly appears to be restless and sometimes trembles if he doesn’t take alcohol.

So dire is the situation that even during public meetings, his aides are said to add a bit of alcohol to his bottled water.

His close associates are afraid of telling him to seek professional help.

They hope ODM leader and his long-time friend Raila Odinga will step in to save him.

This is how Sunday Nation reported the gist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.