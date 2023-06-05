Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – A driver working with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) found himself in trouble over the weekend after members of the public ganged up against him for driving while drunk.

The intoxicated driver, who was driving recklessly along a busy road, almost knocked down some kids as they were crossing the road.

A video shared on social media showed the driver being bundled out of the vehicle by angry members of the public.

They took the number plates of the vehicle and recorded the video, before sharing it online.

The driver tried to plead with them for forgiveness but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

He risks being fired by his employer for driving while drunk.

Watch the video.

