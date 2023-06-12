Monday June 12, 2023 – About 50 commercial sex workers have been arrested by the police in Ghana.

The sex workers were arrested at notable brothels and ghettos in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital on Saturday night, June 10, 2023, through a special operation initiated by the Member of Parliament for the New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi.

The MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, said the upsurge of commercial sex work operations in Koforidua has the tendency to negatively corrupt the youth and taint the reputable image of the regional capital.

According to Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, 90 percent of the suspects arrested by Koforidua Police are Nigerian nationals while others are Ghanaians.

Confirming the operation and arrest while addressing congregants at Pentecost International Worship Center in Koforidua (PIWC-KOFORIDUA) on Sunday, June 11, the MP who indicated that prostitution will not be encouraged in Koforidua called on residents particularly landlords to volunteer information about commercial sex workers in their area for the police to clamp down on them.

“Yesterday, I directed the police to do an operation in town, and so they started the first operation to arrest all those prostitutes who come to our town. We managed to arrest about 50 people, and we will arraign them before the court,” he said.

“About 90 percent are Nigerians. There are Ghanaians. They are coming here to dent the good image of Koforidua. Everybody who is doing that business will not be tolerated. Some may be living in your house. If you know such persons and cannot go to the police station, call me,”

“Prostitution in Koforidua will not be tolerated, and we urge you to help us to deal with the act in the town,” the MP added

The MP had on January 1, 2023, raised concern that “child prostitution cases are on the rise in Koforidua.

“Children between the ages of 12 upwards are engaging in prostitution. You must help us fight this canker. Some irresponsible adults have established brothels recruiting these young girls and women and sexually exploiting them,” he said.