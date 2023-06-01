Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, June 1, 2023 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was forced to prove on camera that his flashy ‘blings’ are genuine after Kileleshwa Ward MCA and blogger Robert Alai accused him of wearing fake jewelry.

Sonko visited a high-end jewelry shop in Nairobi where he has buying his expensive jewelry for the last 15 years and recorded a video testing the jewelry.

The jeweler confirmed that all his gold chains and rings are genuine.

The total cost of his jewelry is around Ksh 7.2 Million.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.