Saturday June 17, 2023 – Two climate activists who smeared red paint on world-famous Monet painting kept at a Swedish museum have been detained.

The two members of the Restore Wetlands activist group wiped bright-red paint across “The Artist’s Garden at Giverny” kept at Sweden’s National Museum in Stockholm.

They also glued their hands to the work of art, although a piece of glass protected it from actually getting damaged.

The women kept ranting about human health being at stake while asking for peat mining to be banned and to restore the Swedish wetlands. After some time, security came in to surround the activists.

They both were reportedly detained after the stunt, although it’s unclear if anything further happened to them.