Monday, June 26, 2023 – UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala’s job may be at risk as we speak, and may be fired any time.

This is after one of the trusted allies of President William Ruto blamed Malala for the recent chaos in UDA.

Speaking during an interview, National Assembly Deputy Speaker and Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative, Gladys Boss Shollei, questioned Cleophas Malala’s motives in running the affairs of the ruling party.

Shollei poked holes into Malala’s leadership tactics – indicating that the UDA membership has been marred with chaos since he assumed the role.

She insisted that the ruling party was founded on peace and development and was not driven by pandemonium and disarray.

“My personal opinion as a UDA member is that I am disappointed with the performance of Cleophas Malala. He has been going on the UDA membership drive and many have been violent. I enquired from some of the UDA members and since we started the party, we recruited people in a record of under a year. At that time, there was not a single UDA meeting that was violent.”

“The other day he was in Marsabit, there was violence. He went to Isiolo, there was violence. He went to Mombasa and there was violence. I think I am going to talk to UDA members as we begin to ask ourselves whether this person is trying to destroy our party,” she lamented.

Malala has been on a nationwide charm offensive to establish the dominance of the ruling party across the country.

However, some of the recruitment drives have ended in chaos – forcing Malala to end the drives across various counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.