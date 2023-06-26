Monday, June 26, 2023 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has refused to stay in her official residence in Runda, saying the multimillion house is not worth her class.

The Sh 310 million house was constructed during the tenure of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and was to house the chief justice and her family.

However, according to Judiciary Chief Registrar, Anne Amadi, they are planning to sell the house since the CJ, who is also the President of the Judiciary, has refused to stay in the palatial house.

“The Judiciary is in the process of disposing of the property under the guidance of the Ministry of Housing. The three CJs under the 2010 constitution found it unsuitable for the purpose it was intended and never occupied it,” Amadi said.

The palatial mansion was bought from a company linked to former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama in 2013. Flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir represented the Judiciary in the purchase of the house.

