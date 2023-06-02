Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – Chief Justice Martha Koome was the talk of the town yesterday after she stole the show at Madaraka Day fete with her Sh23 million Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport.

Koome displayed opulence and class when she arrived at Moi Stadium in Embu County for Madaraka Day celebrations aboard the fuel guzzler.

With a number plate CJ 1, reserved for Chief Justice, it was clear that Koome had upgraded her ride.

President William Ruto and his juniors often ride in Land Cruiser V8 for their operations but the latest upgrade for CJ caught many Kenyans by surprise considering the high cost of living being witnessed currently.

GR Sport is part of the 3.3-litre diesel and 3.5-litre petrol V6 engines Land Cruiser 300 series launched recently by Toyota Kenya.

Both engine options come with the newly created direct Shift-10AT (10-speed automatic transmission). This offers smoother power delivery, resulting in less fatigue when behind the wheel.

The vehicle was launched in 2021 as part of Toyota Kenya’s celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Land Cruiser models globally.

The first batch of the vehicle launched on December 2, 2021, sold out within a week.

The 300 series is a redesign from the 200 series with an incredible off-road ability.

There are three versions of the 300 series: GX-R, VX-R, and GR-S.

GR-S, CJ Koome’s now official car, differentiates itself from all the other Land Cruisers with a version-specific body kit.

This includes a redesigned front bumper with “Toyota” lettering and less chrome on the large grille, more vertical side intakes, and unpainted plastic cladding on the lower part with a skid plate.

Other features of the car include wheel articulation and the Electronic kinetic dynamic suspension system (E-KDSS).

It has 18-inch six-spoke aluminium wheels finished in Mud Grey and black-painted details (wheel arches, door handles, mirrors, and rocker mouldings).

GR-S has a rear bumper with an aluminium-style skid plate, rear mudguards, and GR Sport emblems all around the car.

