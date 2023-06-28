Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has ordered his followers to begin civil disobedience in protest against President William Ruto over the increased taxes as contained in the Finance Act 2023.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at Kamukunji Grounds, Raila announced a raft of resolutions to counter President William Ruto, who snubbed their demands over the Finance Act 2023.

In a statement, Raila ordered his followers to stop paying taxes to Ruto’s government to teach him a lesson never to overtax them.

He also told them to boycott fuel whose VAT tax has been increased from 8% to 16%.

According to Baba, Kenyans should now avoid using personal cars and use buses to reduce fuel consumption in the process deny Ruto the money he is looking for.

While calling on Kenyans to undertake public defiance, Raila argued that the taxes will disproportionately burden the poor and middle class, and stifle economic growth.

“We embark on the campaign of defiance and civil disobedience including refusing to pay taxes to the Ruto’s government,” read part of Azimio la Umoja statement.

At the same time, Raila announced the collapse of the bipartisan talks after Kenya Kwanza showed no sign of commitment.

He told Ruto that playtime was over and that it was time to act.

“We the people of Kenya, by the provision of Article One of the Constitution, have decided that there will be no more talks between Azimio la Umoja and the Kenyan Kwanza outfit,” Eugene stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.